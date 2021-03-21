Cuomo accuser speaks out at NYC rally

One of Governor Cuomo's sexual harassment accusers spoke at a rally in New York City on Saturday, demanding his impeachment.

Impeachment.

Lindsey boylan is the first woman to accuse the governor of sexual harassment....she first spoke up about the allegations back in december.

Boylan is a former deputy secretary for economic development under governor cuomo.

She unsuccessfully challenged u.s. representative jerry nadler for congress in last year's democratic primary....and is now one of six candidates running for manhattan burough president.

Boylan says the governor suggested playing strip poker on a state plane... and that he kissed her on the lips as she was leaving a one- one-one meeting in his office.

Cuomo says both stories are false.

(lindsey boylan/former aide to ny gov.

Andrew cuomo:16 ) "when we don't hold our leaders accountable, we allow them to continue their abuse and impunity.

The only way we can hold this governor accountable is to impeach him.

The assembly must act swiftly."

(-- sot --) (lindsey boylan/former aide to ny gov.

Andrew cuomo:19 ) "new yorkers deserve a transparent and honest impeachment process.

Not a sham investigation led by people with ties to governor cuomo.

I will continue to speak truth to power and i know you will, too, everyone here will.

We all will."> governor cuomo has insisted that he's never made inappropriate advances or inappropriately touched anyone and has said on a number of occasions...he will not resign.

