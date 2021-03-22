No question of Deshmukh's resignation until after probe: Nawab Malik

Speaking on the accusation on Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of directing suspended cop Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore, state Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik on March 22 said there will be a probe (against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh) in the matter and party will take a call only after probe.

"Param Bir Singh's letter raises questions, it was written after transfer.

There'll be a probe (against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh).

Resignation has been asked on basis of letter, no question it'll happen.

Party will take a call only after probe," Malik told ANI.

Earlier, in an ongoing investigation in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and Sachin Waze case, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in a letter to Maharasthra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accused state HM Deshmukh of demanding extortion money from Waze.

However, Deshmukh, dismissed the allegations.