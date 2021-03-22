Speeches given as thousands attend Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City

Thousands were in attendance as various speeches were given at a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City on March 21.

Thousands were in attendance as various speeches were given at a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York City on March 21.

Mayoral candidate, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, attended the event with his wife.

The crowd chanted "defund the police" following a speech from Yang where he said: "First thing I'm going to do is fully fund the Asian Hate Crime Force." He added: "It is not a thing you can have volunteers addressing." Also speaking at the event, US Senate Majority Leader, Sen.

Charles Schumer, who claimed Donald Trump did not speak out against hate while he was president.