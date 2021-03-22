MVA alliance members to meet CM Uddhav today: Maharashtra Congress in-charge

AICC Maharashtra incharge HK Patil on March 22 said that the decision on state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members will be held today.

"Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan will meet Chief Minister Thackrey to discuss alleged letter of Mumbai Police Commissioner... NCP chief Sharad Pawar already spoke to media and said, 'we'll discuss resignation as well.

Whatever alternatives come, we'll see, even resignation is one alternative'.

Further NCP has clarified that it will be discussed and decided but the final decision will be of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

However, the core group of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members will meet the Chief Minister today evening and it is the CM who will take the final decision in the matter as soon as possible," said Patil.

After former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused HM Anil Deshmukh for money extortion from Sachin Waze, in a letter written to CM Uddhav Thackeray, opposition demanded his resignation.