Adorable baby emu rejected by its parents is now being raised by humans - and has struck up unlikely friendship with baby GOATS born just days before it

An adorable baby emu which was rejected by its parents is now being hand-reared and has struck up an unlikely friendship - with some baby GOATS.

Little Taz the emu is only a few days old, having hatched in an incubator last Wednesday (March 17).

Taz was the only emu to hatch out of the ten eggs laid by his parents, Del and Rodney.