A baby emu, goat, and goose have become the best of friends

Baby goat, emu and goose make friends on Wiltshire farm
BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- The three arrivals at Caenhill Countryside Centre in Wiltshire have become social media stars.
Adorable footage shows a baby emu, goat, and goose that have become best friends at an animal centre.
The unlikely friendship began when the emu, Taz, was rejected by its parents and had to be hand-reared.
Taz quickly made other friends, six baby goats, including Alfred the kid, that were born around the same time.
