Global Edition
Friday, April 2, 2021

A baby emu, goat, and goose have become the best of friends

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:30s 0 shares 2 views
Adorable footage shows a baby emu, goat, and goose that have become best friends at an animal centre.

The unlikely friendship began when the emu, Taz, was rejected by its parents and had to be hand-reared.

Taz quickly made other friends, six baby goats, including Alfred the kid, that were born around the same time.

