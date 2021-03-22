One Class at a Time announces third winner

FOR THE PAST SEVERALWEEKS, MANY OF YOUHAVE NOMINATEDTEACHERS GOING THEEXTRA MILE AS PART OFOUR ONE CLASS AT A TIMEINITIATIVE.AND ALL NEW THISMORNING - WE'RE EXCITEDTO INTRODUCE YOU TOOUR THIRD WINNER.RAE DANIEL SHARESMORE ON THIS TEACHERFROM THE HICKMAN MILLSSCHOOL DISTRICT.BEFORE WE INTRODUCEYOU TO OUR NEXTWINNER...WE WANT YOUTO MEET THEPRINCIPAL....THE ONE WHONOMINATED HER....ANDWHO WAS PRETTYEXCITED TO KEEP THESURPRISE A SECRET.Rae:If you could tell her anythingright now, what would you tellher?i'd tell her first don't be madbecause she doesn't like anykind of recognition but manshe so deserves it....INGELS ELEMENTARYPRINCIPAL CONNIE MOOREIS TALKING ABOUT HERTEACHER, BRITTANY GASHShe just puts so muchpassion into what she doesand I just want her to knowhow proud I am to have her onmy staff - she just makes adifference won't only with herkids but every kid in the schoolI want them to think of funmemories that they have, andteachers that were caring andcaring of their needsAND SHE IS DEFINITELYONE OF THEM...SHE'S A LIFE SKILLSTEACHER, WORKING WITHSTUDENTS OF ALLABILITIES FROMKINDERGARTEN THROUGHFIFTH GRADEWe have a lot of children whohave limited mobility, limitedverbal skills, but they're justamazing kidsWe have had to really dependon the families more this yearwith our kids in the life skillsroom because of their specialneeds and she's just madesure they've had all theassisted technology -- they'rehaving some hard time usingthe ipads so she made surethat other things werepurchased, little stylitstsFOR GASH .....TEACHINGDOESN'T STOP WHEN THEBELL RINGS.Our students need us toadvocate for them in lots ofdifferent lights and I thinkit'simportant as educators toremember that it's not justacademics, you're focusing ona student's life, even whenthey leave you, it has animpact on themAND FOR MAKING ANIMPACT ON THEM...WEDECIDED TO REVEAL SHEWAS OUR NEXT WINNER...NATSAND THE PRINCIPAL'SSECRET .... WAS FINALLYOUTREALLY THIS WAS THELAST THING I EXPECTEDBE HONEST....principal:Hehehe got you!SHE WELCOMESSTUDENTS FROM OTHERCLASSROOMS INTO HERROOM SO HER STUDENTSCAN HAVE BUDDIES THATCAN ASSIST THEM WITHCLASSROOM PROJECTS.AND EVERYTHANKSGIVING HERSTUDENTS CREATE ATHANKSGIVING MEAL FORALL THEIR FAMILIES TOATTEND.

IN THE SPRINGSEMESTER THEYTRANSFORM THEIRCLASSROOM INTO ANITALIAN BISTRO.STUDENTS DECORATETABLES WITH FORMALPLACE SETTINGS, CREATEA MENU, TAKE ORDERSAND SERVE MEALS TOSTAFF AND FAMILIES.