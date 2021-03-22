'Daddy' Ken Doll Spends $500k On Plastic Surgery | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

JOHN OLAVARRIA, known as ‘Ken Daddy’, has spent $500,000 on plastic surgery - having over 25 cosmetic procedures to achieve his perfect look.

At five years old, John knew that someday he wanted to get plastic surgery with his first being a nose job.

John told Truly: “I knew early on that I wanted this as a procedure and my family were super supportive.

I’m very fortunate to come from a very open and supporting family structure." John has always been around a strong community of people who are interested in plastic surgery, which has helped guide his direction on what surgery he should get next.

And he remains proud of what he has had done.

One procedure John has always wanted to get is ‘Coolsculpting’ which can cost anything from $800 to $1,000 per section.

This procedure will freeze the flanks; in other words, his love handles, and can dramatically make the skin look younger.

But will John be happy with the results?

John told Truly: “I hope it will give me that little bit of extra oomph and push and head start to make them look good!” Whatever the outcome, John will always be a huge advocate for plastic surgery and remains proud of his decisions thus far.

John told Truly: “Me and plastic surgery have a really long-life relationship.

I have never been closeted about having plastic surgery.

What I've had done has made me so happy." As well as pampering himself, John also treats his dog, Baron, with the same quality treatment by spending up to $20,000 a year on him.

“What can I say about the love of my life?

Baron travels with me everywhere.

Baron gets a spa day every two weeks, facials, you name it!

I’ve travelled all around the world.

Baron has got into some fancy parties in his day and I’ll tell you that Baron has seen a lot that he should not have seen!” Social: https://www.instagram.com/xoxojohno/