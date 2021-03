Raab: Sanction on China due to Uighur Muslims mistreatment

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced sanctions on a small group of senior Chinese officials involved in the mass internment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province.

Addressing MPs in the House of Commons, he said UK would "always stand up for its values" and "would not look the other way" when it came to human rights violations.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn