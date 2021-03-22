Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 22, 2021

Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District to launch vaccine awareness campaign

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:23s 0 shares 1 views
Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District to launch vaccine awareness campaign
Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District to launch vaccine awareness campaign

Addressing the disparity.

Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District are set to launch an awareness campaign today.

DO SO IN EARLY APRIL.ADDRESSING THE DISPARITY.CLARK COUNTY AND THESOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTH DISTRICTARE SET TO LAUNCH AN AWARENESSCAMPAIGN TODAY.THE GOAL IS TO GET MOREBLACK AND AFRICAN AMERICANSVACCINATED AGAINST COVID.COUNTY AND HEALTH DISTRICTOFFICIALS WILL REVEAL THE ’BACKTO LIFE’ CAMPAIGN AT ONE THISAFTERNOON.THE HEALTH DISTRICT SAYSIT WILL A

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage