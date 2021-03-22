Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District to launch vaccine awareness campaign

Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District are set to launch an awareness campaign today.

DO SO IN EARLY APRIL.ADDRESSING THE DISPARITY.CLARK COUNTY AND THESOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTH DISTRICTARE SET TO LAUNCH AN AWARENESSCAMPAIGN TODAY.THE GOAL IS TO GET MOREBLACK AND AFRICAN AMERICANSVACCINATED AGAINST COVID.COUNTY AND HEALTH DISTRICTOFFICIALS WILL REVEAL THE ’BACKTO LIFE’ CAMPAIGN AT ONE THISAFTERNOON.THE HEALTH DISTRICT SAYSIT WILL A