OPS & DCPS Resume Full Time In-Person Learning

Its back to the white boards --*5 days a week for many of our kentucky students.

Both daviess county and owensboro students -- are starting their first week of full in-person lessons -- in over a year.

44news reporter ella shemwell has a look at the excitement.

If i could take this mask off, it'd be all smiles" the day students- teachers- and parents never thought they'd see... "im going to be able to return to work full time, and they get to have social interaction" robyn edgell-- a parent of two in the daviess county public school system... is one of thousands -- filled with joy- students can return to the schedule they once new before the pandemic "they were having some depression, some cabin fever.

So this is going to be good" a few weeks ago-- schools boards with owensboro and daviess county public schools met to vote on the proposed plan-- to get students learning in person--full time.

Now that the day is here-- schools like meadow lands elementary-- celebrated like it was the first day-- all over again "it's a big celebration.

We finally get to see each other together, its like a family reunion" officials with daviess county public schools say about 60 percent of their educators -- have already received the covid-19 vaccine while over at owensboro public schools- they say 83 percent have received their shot.

"i was never really worried about it, but it an added comfort that they're vaccinated" but the excitement doesn't stop in daviess county-- henderson county students are also taking a leap towards normalcy... "we're really excited our staff is vaccinated, and we're ready to hit the ground running with 4 days a week" officials with henderson county say if all goes well-- the option to turn 4 days into 5 is in the air ella