High speed chase ends with no injuries, suspect in custody

On Monday evening following the report of a stolen car in Lewis County.

The chase began sometime after 7 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Its your top story on this monday night.

Here's what we know.

According to state police an individual allegedly stole a car in lewis county.

A pursuit ensued.

State police called off that high speed pursuit on route 12 in remsen.

The suspect continued down route 12 into utica.

State police tell me he told them he struck a guide rail near oswego street...but continued on and got off on the burrstone road exit... he dumped the car near the intersection and was taken into custody by utica police without incident.

I just checked back in with state police and they are still working on what charges the suspect is facing.

As soon as we learn more we'll pass it on to you.

