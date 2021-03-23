Ten people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene, authorities said.Police arrested a suspect, but did not reveal his name or any details about the shooting at a news conference where Boulder police Chief Maris Herold fought back tears.Investigators have started sorting through evidence and witness interviews and do not yet have details on a motive for the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 25 miles northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado.