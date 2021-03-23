Ten people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene, authorities said.Police arrested a suspect, but did not reveal his name or any details about the shooting at a news conference where Boulder police Chief Maris Herold fought back tears.Investigators have started sorting through evidence and witness interviews and do not yet have details on a motive for the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 25 miles northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado.
Hear witnesses recount how the Colorado supermarket shooting unfolded
