A mass shooting took the lives of 10 people, including Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer who first rushed to the scene on March 22 at a King Soopers grocery store in in Colorado.

On March 24, Boulder Police Department lined up with vehicles to show their support for Talley as his body is transported from the coroner’s office to the funeral home in Aurora.

The footage was filmed by @DJD_Creations.