Drone footage reveals vast scale of flooding in New South Wales in Australia

Drone footage filmed today (March 23) reveals the vast scale of flooding in New South Wales in Australia.

The video shows the Hawkesbury River in Winsdor which has burst its banks, deluging nearby streets and homes and submerging trees.

More than 18,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the flooding.