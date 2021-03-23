Residents are spitting feathers after being plagued by a pesky swan that knocks on their front doors with his beak

Residents are spitting feathers after being plagued by a cheeky swan that repeatedly knocks on their front doors with his beak - for hours on end.

Comical footage shows "Cedric" the ASBO swan rattling the letterboxes of a row of houses opposite the lake where he lives on Selston Walk, in Northampton.

The rogue bird has been targeting the properties for the past five years but nobody knows why he keeps poking his beak through their doors.