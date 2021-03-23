Skip to main content
Fire destroys New York nursing home, killing one resident

A fire ripped through a nursing home in Spring Valley, New York, killing one resident.

The blaze broke out inside the Evergreen Court Home For Adults shortly before 1:00 am on March 23.

Dozens of residents were rescued by firefighters in the middle of the night but one person was announced dead at the hospital.

