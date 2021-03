Watch: Kangana Ranaut’s entry in vintage car at Thalaivi trailer launch event

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was seen at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Thalaivi.

Ranaut made a grand entry in a vintage car at the launch event.

Thalaivi is scheduled to release in the theatres on April 23 this year.

Kangana is playing the role of Jayalalithaa in the movie.

