Explore the Seven Continents with the Aquarium's new Global Passport Program now through September

And catch the Virtual concert by Brad Paisley & more on March 31st.

Explore the Seven Continents with the Tennessee Aquarium's new now through September.

Gee, it's just one of your community needs.

Today we are talking to our friends from the aquarium about the noble path or program and joining us now to tell us all about it on.

Okay, always in the theater doing.

Thank you for this opportunity about this new program at the tennessee aquarium will you know what you think what the accordance to buildings.

We hav animals from all seven continents.

You can ask for the world.

What amazing is that the seaquarium and our galleries have always been designed to be immersive in other words, to put you in that place and so when you go to lever for us to see the plants from madagascar and receive animals who see the lemurs of the radiator tortoise and you get a chance to travel to antarctica gentoo's background is as you go through the buildings.

You can see animals from all seven continents.

It each month.

Now all the way through september featuring a different topic eac month and so families can come to the tennessee premises rate time to have it in a secret membership.

As you may want to come back time and time again we have a downloadable activity sheet on her website and is families can download that and enjoy it at home.

There some coloring pages.

There's games and other activities on that but on the reverse side.

It also ha some word searches that are circles that are meant to be placeholders for some stickers.

So each month will have different sticker available.

Ou gift shop place on the back that check to town telephone in the country and that i can visit yes so all seven continents were starting with north america in march going to take you to sell hardware.

It started in march will take you to south america next month and will have some really cool immersive experiences at imax as well.

Fo example, into america's wild really takes you to while races across north america.

Some of the fantastic national parks.

The people might not be ready for the trip out to the western united states just yet, but this films can inspire families to connect to nature a meaningful way into the wild spaces like tennessee state arcs right here in our area and then plan some of her trips for next year and next spring.

Her health until absolutely relevant about the concept that coming out and defending the tennessee aquarium you all zoos and aquariums really suffered financially and many are not th tennessee word soon we are close to 96 days last year.

It was at the start of spring break all the way through the early summer and that's really a robust timeframe for admissions which support our nonprofit russian and country music artists have always been very giving and contemporary productions in association put together this virtual concert which will come up on march 31.

You easter and artists like brad paisley old dominion wynonna an others graciously donated their time to participate in this to support 220 accredited susan's country so there's a specific link that will take you to the ticket purchase platform for the tennessee aquarium and $30 is ticket price.

After that will come back to support the tennessee court.

The great thing that's going on the tennessee aquarium and was a is another aquarium the country, like the more information about the global passport grandma and more on the concert.

How can i get your website redefines information is okay right now.

People need to think about the white concert or sporting event because what would our capacity.

We only have a certain number o tickets every hour of every day go beyond that picture based visiting safely.

So again purchase those tickets in advance picture.

He at those tickets in hand and remember that we do master armament and that requirements of his no matter what your vaccination status is in right now with you what were to wear the mask's water inside the comments and the tennessee aquarium.

Thank you so much for 20 and telling us he would like some more information on this and tennessee aquarium write