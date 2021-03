Dust storm engulfs Texas Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:31s 23 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Dust storm engulfs Texas A massive dust storm moved into western Texas, in South of Plains, Monday afternoon, March 22 bringing dust storm warnings for much of the state until around 7:00 pm.

A massive dust storm moved into western Texas, in South of Plains, Monday afternoon, March 22 bringing dust storm warnings for much of the state until around 7:00 pm.