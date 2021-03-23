UK lights up in remembrance of lives lost on anniversary of first lockdown

Parts of the UK’s skyline lit up in remembrance of the lives lost in the past year as thousands reflected on the anniversary of the first national lockdown.More than 300 organisations, community groups and charities took part in a minute’s silence at noon on Tuesday in remembrance of those who have died during the Covid-19 crisis as part of a national day of reflection.
Prince Charles Reflects On Lockdown Anniversary
ETCanada
The Prince of Wales reflects on the one-year anniversary of the United Kingdom's first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and..