Small Pharmacies adjust to vaccine availability

If you’re having trouble getting a vaccine appointment, smaller pharmacies might be the place to go.

Baldwin county has more than 37- hundred, and laurens county has more than 36-hundred.

It seems like vaccine appointments can't stay open long enough, but smaller pharmacies are struggling at times to fill appointment slots.

41nbc's ariel schiller spoke with two local pharmacies about how they're adjusting.

If you're eligible for a covid vaccine but having trouble getting an appointment, smaller pharmacies like robins pharmacy and your corner drugstore say they can fill the gap.

Mike frazier is owner and pharmacist at your corner drug store in macon.

He says he's been waiting months for shipments of covid vaccines.

Last week a shipment of moderna vaccines finally arrived but now c1 3 b13 he's struggling to fill a days worth of appointments.

We're kind of sitting out here on the fringes if you want to schedule an appointment at your corner drugstore in macon you can call 254- 84-84, and if you