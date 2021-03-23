Huge fire breaks out in NYC apartment building

A three-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in New York City's Murray Hill on Tuesday (March 23), sending huge plumes of smoke into the air and prompting a large emergency response.

The fire was first reported around 3:38 p.m.

At 303 East 37th St.

On the top floor of the six-story building near Second Avenue, just east of the FDR Drive exit, according to several local reports More than 100 firefighters were working to put out the blaze shortly after 4:30 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.

It was brought under control around 5 p.m.