Distill to host job fair Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Distill is seeking to hire new employees for front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house positions.

The company says it is hosting a job fair at the Distill location at 6945 S.

Rainbow Boulevard on March 23, March 25 and March 26 from 10 a.m.

To 6 p.m.

Applicants must be 21 years or older and must bring an ID and work card with them.