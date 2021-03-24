Six Bishop Dwenger Saints sign for college

11... and finally tonight...it was signing day over at bishop dwenger earlier this afternoon...six senior saints putting pen to paper to continue their athletic careers collegiately... bryn benzing will play tennis at saint francis...cecilia garrett will head to florida to play softball at ave maria...mckenna kleinrichert will suit up for i-u east and play soccer...anna yaggy will dive at cincinnati...nick holder is staying in town to golf for purdue fort wayne... and matt jimenez will head north on i-69 to play football at trine..

Congrats to all six who signed... full interviews with all of them are available at wfft dot com..