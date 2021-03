FAU baseball falls to No. 18 Miami

FAU baseball fell to No. 18 Miami 14-9 at home.

FERGUSON FROM ESPN 106.3.FLORIDA ATLANTIC BASEBALL HAS3 WINS AND 3 LOSSES AGAINSTRANKED TEAMS THIS SEASON...TONIGHT, THE OWLS HAD ANOTHERSHOT AT ONE OF THOSE RANKEDTEAMS.18TH RANKED MIAMI CAME TOWNAND THE HURRICANES HAD THEIRWAY THIS EVENING.

THE CANESOPENING THE GAME WITH A GRANDSLAM IN THE FIRST INNING.MIAMI FOLLOWED THAT WITH AN8-RUN 2ND INNING AND WOULDNEVER TRAIL IN THIS ONE.

THEOWLS FELL 14-9 ROYAL PALMBEACH ALUM NICHOLAS TONEY HADA PAIR OF HITS AND THREE RBI.BUT THE SOPHOMORE'S EFFORTSWEREN'T ENOUGH TO COMPLETE THECOMEBACK.

FAU FALLS TO 10-9 ONTHE SEASON --THE OWLS HAVEDROPPED 4 OF THEIR LAST 5.

THEOWLS WILL LOOK TO BOUNCE BACKAGAINST MARSHALL IN A 3-GAMESERIES STARTING FRID