2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch Design Preview

Ford Explorer, America’s all-time best-selling SUV, adds the first-ever King Ranch edition to its stable, giving midsize SUV customers an all-new rugged, premium appearance with the uncompromising quality, craftsmanship and authenticity of the iconic Texas ranch.

Customer feedback and market insights have demanded a more refined interior for Explorer.

Explorer King Ranch will now deliver with premium touches and mahogany-colored Mesa Del Rio leather seats with perforated front and second rows with the legendary King Ranch Running W logo.

The center console is crafted with a Mesa Del Rio leather armrest and King Ranch logo insert.

The refinement continues in the cockpit with leather door trim rollovers, a leather-wrapped and stitched instrument panel combined with Sapele wood appliqués as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Norias stitching and a Sapele wood insert.