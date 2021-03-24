Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Brazil residents bang pots and pans in response to President Bolsonaro's speech

Residents across Brazil banged pots and pans from their windows in response to President Jair Bolsonaro's speech defending his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A barrage of noise was heard on March 23 as residents in Salvador and Sao Paulo protested against the president's speech.

