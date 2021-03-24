Residents across Brazil banged pots and pans from their windows in response to President Jair Bolsonaro's speech defending his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brazil residents bang pots and pans in response to President Bolsonaro's speech
A barrage of noise was heard on March 23 as residents in Salvador and Sao Paulo protested against the president's speech.