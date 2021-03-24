''Thalaivi' : Kangana Ranaut on transforming into Jayalalithaa

Actress Kangana Ranaut, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Thalaivi".

During the trailer launch event, Kangana opened up about her transformation as Jayalalithaa .

#Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut #thalaivitrailer #KanganaRanaut #Tejas