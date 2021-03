Krunal Pandya gets fastest 50 on debut, Hardik Pandya pacifies emotional brother | Oneindia News

Apart from India’s thrilling victory in the first ODI against England yesterday and some freaky injuries, Krunal Pandya the debutant had several memorable moments throughout the match.

The pictures that captured the emotional moments are going viral on social media.

Krunal Pandya also had his first verbal spat in international cricket.

