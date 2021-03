Labour criticise PM’s vaccine ‘greed’ comments

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised comments reportedly made by Boris Johnson that the success of the UK's vaccine roll-out was down to greed and capitalism.

The Prime Minister made the comments at a private meeting of Tory MPs, but then hastily sought to backtrack as he praised AstraZeneca for supplying the Oxford vaccine at cost.

Report by Blairm.

