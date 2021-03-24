Indian rescuers free leopard tangled in barbed wire set by poachers

Officers from India's forest department on Tuesday (March 23) freed a leopard that was tangled in barbed wire placed by poachers.

Officers from India's forest department on Tuesday (March 23) freed a leopard that was tangled in barbed wire placed by poachers.

Locals from Chaupra village in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh found the struggling big cat and called in the experts.

Officers first tranquillized the male leopard, placed it in a net and then carried it to a vehicle.

The animal was taken to Panna Tiger Reserve for treatment prior to being released back into the wild.