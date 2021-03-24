Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

New Archaeological Project Underway at Angel Mounds

Credit: WEVV
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
New Archaeological Project Underway at Angel Mounds
New Archaeological Project Underway at Angel Mounds

A new archaeological project is underway at the Angel Mounds State Historic Site in Evansville.

Seeing customers again.... angel mounds in evansville - working on a new archaeological project - that should be completed in the upcoming weeks.... crews were on the grounds tuesday working at the site*however details about the project are not being released.... officials tell us - the construction will not affect visiting hours - which are wednesday through sunday - between

You might like