Shamed for Being 'Fat' - But Look At Me Now | BRAND NEW ME

“WHEN someone tells me that I can’t do something, I literally sit there and I’m like, 'watch me'.” Anyone who has doubted Hayley Westoby has only empowered and motivated her.

The 29-year-old from Sydney weighed 302lbs at her heaviest after going out a lot at university, eating whatever she wanted and not doing as much exercise.

But after seeing a weight loss television show featuring a woman who weighed less than her and a heated argument with an ex in which he called her ‘fat’, Hayley had a decision to make.

She told Truly: “When you're presented [with] something like that, you have one of two ways to deal with it, you can either take it, feel sad about it, feel sorry for yourself and it doesn't actually benefit you.

Or you can take it and run with it and make it what you will of it.” Hayley started moving more, which snowballed into gym goals, introduced a more balanced diet and set herself small, realistic goals.

Over the course of three years, Hayley lost 143lbs and loves the life she lives now.

Hayley feels more confident and comfortable in her body and is proud of the positive impact she has had on others.

Hayley said: “It comes back to surrounding yourself with people that are supportive.

I've got some of the biggest hype women and men in my life, and I love it because I'm their biggest hype woman.”