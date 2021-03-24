Golden Apple Award - Coach Wells at Richard Hardy Memorial

Golden Apple
Coach Wells at Richard Hardy Memorial wins this week's Golden Apple Award.
Richard hardy memorial school in south pittsburg.
He coaches baseball and teaches history.
Through the decades he has displayed genuine kindness to all his students and players.
For a lifetime in education, coach wells earned tonight's... golden apple award.
Natural sound: come here coach.
Come on in.
Come here coach.
Applause!
Coach wells on behalf of food city and news 12, i would like to present you with this weeks golden apple teacher award.
Applause!
Beth: coach wells is awesome.
He loves the kids that is number one.
And the kids love him.
And he has a great rapport with all of his students.
He teaches, us history, world history, government and economics, and he gets the kids really involved.
And they have a good time in his class.
Natural sound: well we are talking about the industrial revolution and of course... tommy: tell me whales is i hope somebody who cares about these kids.
You know he tries to set an example each day.
He tries to be a motivator each day.
He tries to be a encourager each day.
Ashlyn: coach wells is honestly overall an amazing person.
And honestly he helps me in history.
And i dress, in my opinion i can comprehend and learn better with him.
Wyatt: he's a great teacher; a great baseball player coach.
I couldn't ask for anything more of him.
He is an awesome teacher i mean always does his work to the fullest.
Both in the classroom and on the baseball diamond.
Natural sound: a lot of the things that happened back during the 1920s, a lot of things that they face, we are facing today.
The very same thing.
Tommy: i just really enjoy what i am doing.
I get approached a lot by a lot of friends and such as that and they say, " do you know tommy or coach when are you going to retire"?
Do you know when i quit having an impact that's when i will retire.
I feel like teaching is a calling, coaching is a calling.
And you know when you get to the point when you stop doing it counter what is your purpose.
I did this for 40 years and i still enjoy doing it.
I've got years in alabama georgia and tennessee.
I don't know how much longer i will do it but i sure enjoy it.
