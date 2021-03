Virtual home has it's many perks, but also surprisingly has 61% of Americans missing their office set up

A survey of 2,000 Americans were asked their opinions about working from home and the struggles they've faced during their transition.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of document automation software, PandaDoc, the survey found 63% said they've had to completely reorganize their homes to have a workspace leading to 61% stating they miss their office setup back in the pre-pandemic days.