What you need to know: March 24

Breaking overnight - police are searching for information in a double drive-by shooting in chico officers say the first report came just before 7 p- m tuesday on the 700 block of west east avenue.

The second, nearly 2 hours later at the same location..

No injuries were reported and no one saw the shooting take place..

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the department using the number on your screen.

### power safety shutoffs could soon increase for some local counties.

The district judge overseeing pg&e's criminal probation..

Has outlined a plan for increased shutoffs in areas with large trees.

Outages could triple in trinity county - doubling in shasta, tehama, and butte counties.

California power regulators are opposing the plan... saying it would impose undue hardship on customers.

## a woman is in the hospital with severe burns this morning..

After redding firefighters pulled her from a burning hotel room..

Fire fighters say the fire started at a room the second story of the sundial lodge on market street .

The fire chief says cpr was performed on the woman enroute to the hosptial.

Crews managed to contain the flames to one room... the cause is still under investigation...### happening today- a free food distribution for those in need..

Southside oroville community center and o'quinn outreach ministry are set to host a food giveaway today..

At the center on lower wyandotte road this is video from their giveaway last week..

The event runs from 11 a-m- 2:30 p- m... or until they run out..

A major bridge replacement project on interstate 5 near dunsmuir gets underway today.

This is at the crag view drive exit.

Watch for shifting lanes in the construction area ... where traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction until the end of june.

Cal trans says drivers should also prepare for reduced speed limits in the construction zone.

## happening today- an oroville man accused of murdering his father ... is scheduled to return to court to enter a plea.

Butte county sheriff's deputies arrested tyler anderson last thursday at a h ome on 'v-e' avenue..

After his mother called 911.

Investigators say he hit his father on the head with a sledgehammer..

' anderson was arraigned monday and assigned