NASA to Fly First Ever Aircraft on Another Planet

The end of what NASA described as a difficult 6-year journey has come to an end as they previewed the planned flight for its “ingenuity” helicopter on Mars… the first ever aircraft set to fly on another planet.
Amaze Lab’s Johana Restrepo has more.
NASA’s experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air, achieving the first powered, controlled..
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter made history Monday morning on Mars, becoming the first ever aircraft to take flight on another planet...