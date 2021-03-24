Taylor Swift and Her Mom Give $50,000 to Mother of 5 Who Lost Her Husband to COVID-19

Taylor and her mom, Andrea, gave a joint donation to Vickie Quarels on GoFundMe.

Quarels' husband, Theodis, died of coronavirus in December, leaving her to raise five kids on her own.

GoFundMe page organizer DeQuanda Smith shared an update from Quarels thanking Taylor and Andrea for their generous donation.

Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all of the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my five daughters, Vickie Quarels, via GoFundMe.

I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our home state of Tennessee, Vickie Quarels, via GoFundMe.

The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis but with each day I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you, Vickie Quarels, via GoFundMe