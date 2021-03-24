Removing Racist Covenants From Housing Deeds

Removing racially restrictive language from housing deeds in Rochester is the idea behind a collaborative effort between the city and the "Just Deeds Coalition."

the coalition is a twin cities based group that's working to remove racist covenants from housing deeds across the state.

"* based group that's working to remove racist covenants from housing deeds across the state.

"* rochester wants to make sure everyone feels welcome to own a home throughout the city ?

"* and in order to do that racist covenants need to be removed from housing deeds.

The city council voted this week to strike language barring people of color and non?

"* in deeds from the early 20h century.

The practice of including racially restrictive language began in the 1910's in minnesota..

But was made illegal in 1953.

In order to avoid repeating the mistakes of our past ?

"* the city says it's important to acknowledge what happened and move forward into a better future.

There's a lot to be learned from this so once we map it we'll have a better understanding of how those past practices have effected where we are today in rochester.

There is also a local educational component being discussed as part of the effort.

The city says the pill hill and kutzky neighborhoods have been identified as potential hotspots.

The city will use volunteers to help find these deeds with racially