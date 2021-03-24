Do stimulus checks create a worker shortage

Two had to temporarily close last week because of no-show workers.

Local restaurants are having a hard time keeping workers as new stimulus checks come in.

At 6.

Stimulus checks are designed to provide a needed boost to the economy, but are they causing more people to leave their current jobs?

News 12's winston reed is live in chattanooga to tell us why multiple restaurants in the area are sporadically closing up shop.

Employees not showing up to work is the reason why subway on broad street and hillbilly willy's in lookout valley had to close their business multiple times in just over a week.

So, why aren't their employees showing up?

Probably because their hourly rate can't compete with federal and state unemployment benefits along with a stimulus check.

Understaffed and overworked.

"we've had people here that were here 13 years and they quit and all of a sudden i can't get help over here."

The general manager of the broad street subway misti brown had to close her business tuesday after she and her shift manager tracy morrisey were the only two people to show up for work.

"it's been really hard.

Nobody wants to come to work.

I guess they got their stimulus checks and just don't want to come to work."

That pushed misti and tracey to the brink.

"it's just been me and her working.

We can't find any decent help."

Tennessee issues a maximum 275 dollars a week to unemployment beneficiaries.

The federal government passed out 300 dollar weekly checks up until march 14th.

Mix that in with 14 hundred dollar stimulus hecks and tax season, and it makes it virtually impossible for the hourly rate at local businesses to compete.

"we're having a really hard time through the pandemic finding help."

Hillbilly willy's in lookout valley closed their restaurant twice in just over a week.

Manager george foster says a skeleton crew can impact a restaurants selection.

"you have to start cutting things from your menu."

A business that thrived for 15 years is now struggling to stay afloat.

"just trying to survive and wait for the government to quit giving handouts to people that would rather be at home."

Both subway and hillbilly willy's are looking for about 3 to 4 people to hire on their staff.

The concern for both is if new employees are willing to