‘We’ll be unified on whatever we do’ – England convene to discuss taking a knee

Gareth Southgate says England will present a “unified” front against discrimination on Thursday, with his players meeting on the eve of the World Cup qualifier against San Marino to discuss whether or not to take the knee.There has been growing debate around the pre-match anti-racism gesture, with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha recently becoming the first Premier League player to stand since play resumed last June.