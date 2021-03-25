Mother Goose Inn 3.24.21

THE FAMOUS MOTHER GOOSE INN IN EASTERN KENTUCKY HAS COLLAPSED.

Goose is cooked.

The famous mother goose inn in eastern kentucky has collapsed.

Look at this...the head of the building in hazard...just toppled.

According to mountain top media, the inn's owners recently started a fundraiser to save the building...explaining the head had beome disconnected from the foundation.

They were trying to get together $10,000 to rebuild the goose's head and neck...but they're only a quarter of the way there.

The city of hazard tweeted the inn "will be back"...with