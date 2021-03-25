The Virtuoso Movie (2021) - Anson Mount, Anthony Hopkins, Abbie Cornish

The Virtuoso Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Danger, deception, and murder descend upon a sleepy country town when a professional assassin (Anson Mount) accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic mentor and boss (Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins).

Given only where and when along with a cryptic clue, the methodical hitman must identify his mysterious mark from among several possible targets, including a local sheriff (David Morse).

Meanwhile, a chance encounter with an alluring woman (Abbie Cornish) at the town's rustic diner threatens to derail his mission in this noir-style cloak-and-dagger thriller.

Directed by Nick Stagliano starring Anson Mount, Anthony Hopkins, Abbie Cornish, David Morse, Richard Brake, Diora Baird release date April 30, 2021 (in select theaters and on VOD)