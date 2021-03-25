Challenger Center reopens

The Challenger Center is reopening at UTC for school trips.

Learning center has opened its doors to the public.

It's designed to give groups a hands-on learning experience about space.

Starting this month, the learning center is slowly beginning to reopen to school groups and visitors.

Visitors learn how to be an astronaut for the day by going on missions to the moon and mars.

They also learn how engineers run a mission recently the center has been offering a virtual experience, but there is nothing like in person learning.

"we really like to see our students come in here because they not only get to experience what is going on in their head educationally but they actually will get to do an activity and complete a task.

I think there's going to be a pinned up demand for students to get out and be able to have that interaction together and work in new environments."

The challenger center has a few summer camps already lined up.

