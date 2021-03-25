11pm Asian American Day of Remembrance 03.24.2021

A SECOND EVENT IS PLANNED FOR THIS WEEKEND.. AFTER A LARGE TURNOUT TODAY

Location..

That's 30 minutes away from his home..

They also believe the attack was planned..

Given the timing of alissa's purchase of the ruger ar-556 pistol on march 16th..

Deborah greene: "how many more have to die?

How many more officers have to face down a madman with a gun?"

With calls growing for congress to pass two bills that would close loopholes in background checks that are stalled in the senate..

White house officials say president biden might be weighing taking executive action to advance stricter gun rules..

Jen psaki, white house press secretary: "what our team is looking now is: what is the legislation out there?

Are there any gaps that need to be filled?"

In boulder, colorado, i'm darryl forges.

In lexington, a second event is planned for this weekend..

After a large turnout today... at the "stop asian hate rally" on uk's campus.

More than a hundred people from differnt backgrounds, stood in solidarity this afternoon, in support of the asian-american community.

The group..

.condeming the attacks, happening across the country.

The rally comes after the mass shooting over a week ago in atlanta that left eight people dead...including six asian-american women.

A vigil is aso planned for this saturday, at the fayette county courthouse in downtown lexington for the