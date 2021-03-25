Power Swabs GDK 032521

Temperature today will be checking in with you throughout c1 3 younger, healthier, and feel more confident.

If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, tea, red wine, or smoking, you need to pay attention.

Stephanie says, "a whiter smile can actually make you more attractive and take years off of your appearance."

If you want whiter teeth in five minutes, then stephanie can definitely help.

Welcome to the show, stephanie.

Thank you so much for having me.

It's a pleasure.

Well, okay, you have an important test that you would like to share with all of our viewers out there about their smile, correct?

Absolutely.

It's no secret the first thing people notice when they see you really is your smile, and this test proves that.

We asked a panel of people who they'd rather kiss and what we showed them, as you're going to see here, is the exact same photograph side by side, just digitally altered.

Literally, the only difference is that bright white smile up against the yellow stained teeth.

And i have to admit, it amazes me how much your smile can transform your entire look.

I mean, 100% of the men and women we asked, said, "hands down.

Of course, they'd rather kiss the one with the white smile."

Not only does that white smile make you look more attractive, but more healthy and more young.

Who doesn't want that?

Studies have proven it, whiter teeth can take years off of your appearance.

That's right.

Now, you're getting your beautiful pearly whites.

You're going to see, literally, an average of two shades whiter teeth just after the first five minute application, at an average of six days over the course of the seven day kit.

We're talking about dramatic results.

But don't just take my word for it.

We're going to hear from two very happy customers as well.

And studies have even proven it, whiter teeth can take years off of your appearance, which you're going to get, we're talking in a matter of 35 minutes with power swabs.

That's what i love about this product.

It's so easy, and not to mention it works on caps, veneers, crowns, bonding, dentures, you name it, unlike other teeth whitening systems out there.

And you can use this right in the comfort of your home.

It's clinically proven to cause zero to minimal sensitivity, which i have to admit is my favorite part because i've tried the trays and the strips and a lot of these products are pulling moisture from your teeth, which can really leave you with a lot of pain and sensitivity.

Yes, absolutely.

I agree.

And i can't go, and i'm sure a lot of other people can't go without their cup of coffee in the morning, of course, our teeth are going to get stained.

How can power swabs help with that?

Exactly.

The stains in your mug are exactly what starts to develop on your teeth.

And step one of power swabs is physically lifting and removing those stains, and that really is a key to a brighter, whiter smile that's also more long lasting.

With power swabs, you can expect your pearly whites to last up to six months.

Half a year, throughout those six months, i use the stain out quick stick for little touch ups here and there.

You're going to get that for free with the special today.

We've got a great 40% off plus free shipping offer.

And then you'll get that free stain out quick stick, which i love because it's portable, can put it in your purse, your pocket, take it with you while you're on the go.

Absolutely.

Oh, that's awesome.

And then, it seems like we're always waiting for results.

How fast can we get results from using power swabs?

Well, you're going to see them immediately.

That's why i always tell people take a before and after picture between day one and day seven, because we're talking about five minutes out of your day.

You're going to see an average of two shades whiter teeth just after that first application, and in an average of six days over the course of the seven days.

Dramatic results in such a short period of time.

I love it.

I'm not the most patient person in the world but i love the results of power swabs.

I'm not very patient either.

Trust me.

Now, my routine is also so busy.

I know a lot of folks out there are very busy and we don't really want to add something else to our schedule.

I mean, do we need to use power swabs every single day?

Sure.

I love this question because we're talking 35 minutes out of your week.

And as busy as you can be, you can use power swabs at any point in the day, but you definitely do want to use it seven days in a row to get those amazing results.

And there are so many other products out there.

What makes power swabs so different, stephanie?

Oh my goodness.

The endless reasons we've already talked about.

The fact that power swabs works in a matter of five minutes, clinically proven to cause zero to minimal sensitivity.

Unlike most systems, this does work on dental work such as caps, veneers, the crowns, bondings as i mentioned earlier.

I mean, we're talking about a professional system that was only available at dentist's office for the first five years.

You're really in for a treat now that you can use power swabs right in the comfort of your home.

Yep.

And our viewers out there, you can actually order by calling 1-800-664-2976, or go online to powerswabs.com.

And stephanie, you mentioned something about a special offer for us, right?

That's right.

You're going to save 40% off plus free shipping.

You'll also get a free stain out quick stick for little touch-ups here and there.

I love that.

This is a great time to just stock up, get it for yourself, but it also makes for a great gift.

We all want a bright white smile.

That's right.

Well, stephanie, thank you so much for being with us today.

We really appreciate it.