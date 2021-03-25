Miller Lite Releases ‘Bar Smells’ Candles to Raise Money for Charity

Miller Lite has decided to infuse candles with your favorite grimy corner bar smells, all in the name of hospitality workers.

The beer brand has launched “Bar Smells” candles, featuring Dive Bar, Game Day Bar and Beer Garden.

The Dive Bar candle is a combination of musk, tobacco, pine and yeast.

The Game Day Bar candle features salted peanut, jalapeño and cracked leather.

The Beer Garden candle smells of green moss, warm pretzel, cracked wood and sunburn.

These candles will make you feel like you're back at the bar with friends and a cold beer in hand …, Carol Krienik, Miller Lite Associate Marketing Manager, via ‘People’.

The proceeds from the candles will be donated to the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild National Charity Foundation.

The foundation will put the money toward grants for hospitality workers who have struggled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.