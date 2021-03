Choosing your COVID-19 vaccine

CONFIDENCE IS A BIG PART OFTHIS.PFIZER, MODERNA, JOHNSON &JOHNSON AND POSSIBLY ASTRAZENECANOW.ALL OF THEM HAVE THEIR PERKS BUTIF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A SPECIFICBRAND, HOW DO YOU SCORE WHAT YOUWANT?THAT'S THE TOPIC OF THE ABC 15HEALTH INSIDER REPORT THISMORNING.TIME TO GO INTO THE ABC 15 MAILBAG FOR THIS QUESTION FROMAHWATUKEE.I'M 74, LIVE IN AHWATUKEE ANDONLY WANT THE JOHNSON & JOHNSONVACCINE.IT APPEARS ARIZONA HAS BEENGIVING TWO DOSE TO OLDER PEOPLEAND JOHNSON & JOHNSON TO OLDERPEOPLE.I WOULD LIKE TO KNOW WHEN ICOULD GET THE JOHNSON & JOHNSONVACCINE RELATIVELY NEARBY.WE TOOK THIS QUESTION TO THEMARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH AND THEY REFERRED US TOTHE VACCINE TRACKER HERE.AS YOU KNOW, THEY DECIDED TOFOLLOW WHAT THE STATE IS DOINGIN OFFERING VACCINES TO PEOPLE16 AND UP.THINGS HAVE BEEN CHANGING BUT IWANT TO SHOW YOU HOW IT WORKS.EVA ASKED IF SHE COULD GET THEJOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE.THIS IS HOW IT WORKS.ONCE YOU GO TO THIS ONMARICOPA.GOV AND WE'LL INCLUDE ALINK ON abc15.com AS WELL.THERE'S A PLACE YOU PUT IN YOURADDRESS, ZIP CODE SO YOU KNOWIT'S CLOSE TO YOU AND SELECTWHICH TYPE YOU WANT HERE, WHICHBRAND.WE PUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANDFROM HERE, YOU SEE ALL OF THEBLUE DOTS HERE ARE LOCATIONSWHERE ACCORDING TO THE COUNTY,THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE ISBEING OFFERED RIGHT NOW.WE CLICKED THROUGH A LOT OFTHESE.SOME ARE MEDICAL PRACTICES.I SAW A COSTCO HERE.MOST OF THESE ARE FRY'SLOCATIONS OFFERING THE VACCINE.EVA LIVES IN AHWATUKEE.FROM HERE WHAT YOU DO, YOU HAVETO GO TO THE FRY'S WEBSITE,REGISTER HERE, THAT TAKES YOU TOTHE FRY'S WEBSITE.TAKE THAT FULL IF WE CAN.I WANT TO SHOW YOU WHAT HAPPENSNEXT.I WANT TO EXPLAIN THIS.THIS IS WHERE IT GETS KIND OFCOMPLICATED.ON THE FRY'S WEBSITE FOR THEVACCINATIONS IT SAYS VACCINATIONMAY CONSIST OF ONE DOSE OR TWODOSES AND MENTIONS HOW IT ISGOING TO AUTOMATICALLY SCHEDULEYOU FOR A SECOND APPOINTMENT.SO WHAT THIS MEANS BASICALLY ISTHAT YOU COULD GET THE JOHNSON &JOHNSON VACCINE BUT IT MEANS YOUCOULD END UP GETTING ANOTHERBRAND.RIGHT NOW ON THE FRY'S WEBSITE,WE DON'T SEMEN YOUS THAT ALLOWYOU TO SELECT THE BRAND YOULIKE.WE ASKED FRY'S ABOUT THAT ANDTHEY SAID IT IS A FLUIDSITUATION OBVIOUSLY.THINGS ARE STILL GETTING UP ANDRUNNING.THEY SAID THEY WILL GIVE US ANUPDATE WHEN THEY HAVE MOREINFORMATION.IF YOU TALK TO HEALTH EXPERTS,THEY SAY THE BEST THING TO DO ISGET ANY KIND OF VACCINE.THEY WOULD STILL RECOMMEND THATYOU SIGN UP FOR THIS EVEN THOUGHYOU MAY NOT KNOW EXACTLY WHICHBRAND YOU'RE GOING TO GET.AGAIN, THIS SITUATION IS VERYFLUID.WE'RE GOING TO CHECK WITH FRY'SAS TIME GOES BY TO SEE IF THEREARE UPDATES AND KEEP YOU POSTEDON THE POP-UP SITES IN MARICOPACOUNTY OR ANYTHING THAT THESTATE OR ANY OF THESE STORES AREOFFERING AS WELL.AS ALWAYS, FEEL FREE TO SENDYOUR STORY IDEAS AND QUESTIONSYOU MAY HAVE