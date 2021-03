Over 30 migrants were brought ashore in Dover by UK Border Force on March 25 Footage shows the migrants in lifejackets being escorted ashore by Border Force officials.

Over 30 migrants were brought ashore in Dover by UK Border Force on March 25 Footage shows the migrants in lifejackets being escorted ashore by Border Force officials.

According to the filmer, 38 migrants in total were intercepted by officials.